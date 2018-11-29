Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) Given a €214.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €214.00 ($248.84) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €218.00 ($253.49) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Societe Generale set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €207.00 ($240.70) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €206.43 ($240.04).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

