Myovant Sciences (MYOV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MYOV. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $27.45.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, Director Mark Altmeyer purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

