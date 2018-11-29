Nathan’s Famous (NATH) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Nathan’s Famous from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

NATH opened at $72.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $301.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of -0.01. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $107.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Eide sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $514,382.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Genson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $26,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,832 shares of company stock valued at $620,166 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. 41.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.