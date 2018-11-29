National Bank Financial Upgrades CES Energy Solutions (CEU) to Outperform

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a C$6.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 112.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. TD Securities raised CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.53.

CEU opened at C$3.06 on Tuesday. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, insider Jason Douglas Waugh sold 26,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.92, for a total value of C$101,920.00. Also, insider Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$90,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,001 shares of company stock valued at $509,380.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

