National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Stake Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,911,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797,989 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.13% of National Vision worth $447,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1,774.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in National Vision during the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in National Vision during the second quarter worth $249,000.

EYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Vision from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on National Vision in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

In related news, Director D Randolph Peeler sold 2,351,165 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $94,516,833.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $444,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 450 shares of company stock worth $19,737 and have sold 12,556,477 shares worth $504,970,984. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EYE opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 71.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Vision Holdings Inc has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $46.63.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.81 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 4.83%. National Vision’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

