NBT Bank N A NY Sells 4,939 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,924 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.2% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,149,740 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,083,972,000 after buying an additional 4,153,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 102,159.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,234,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,997,943,000 after buying an additional 27,208,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 33.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,218,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,294,103,000 after buying an additional 5,274,307 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,708,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $836,067,000 after buying an additional 1,468,430 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,477,591 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $578,069,000 after buying an additional 67,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

In other news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 58,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $4,003,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,720,509.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $127,042.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,932 shares of company stock valued at $9,112,570. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $122.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

