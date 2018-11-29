NeoGenomics (NEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark set a $22.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. First Analysis set a $16.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 278.33 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.04.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.13 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $80,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,994,643 shares of company stock valued at $83,771,998. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

