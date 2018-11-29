Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 46869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/neovasc-nvc-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-1-00.html.

Neovasc Company Profile (TSE:NVC)

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.