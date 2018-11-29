Neovasc (NVC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 46869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.
Neovasc Company Profile (TSE:NVC)
Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.
