NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.96

Media stories about NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NESTLE S A/S earned a coverage optimism score of 0.96 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NSRGY stock opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $263.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. NESTLE S A/S has a 52-week low of $73.59 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands.

