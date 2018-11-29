News headlines about Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) have trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Air New Zealand earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Air New Zealand’s ranking:

Get Air New Zealand alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZFF remained flat at $$2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. Air New Zealand has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Air New Zealand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/neutral-media-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-air-new-zealand-anzff-share-price.html.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.