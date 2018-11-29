Neutral Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect MARKS & SPENCER/S (MAKSY) Stock Price

Media stories about MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. MARKS & SPENCER/S earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.62. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. MARKS & SPENCER/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAKSY. Zacks Investment Research cut MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Investec cut MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

