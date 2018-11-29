Neutral Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) Share Price

Media coverage about Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) has trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dialog Semiconductor earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

DLGNF opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.80. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $37.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Dialog Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.

