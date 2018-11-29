New England Realty Associates LP (NEN) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

New England Realty Associates has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of New England Realty Associates stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.00. 3,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775. New England Realty Associates has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $74.14.

New England Realty Associates Company Profile

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

