New Millennium Iron (NML) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

New Millennium Iron Corp (TSE:NML) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 60000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

About New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML)

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KéMag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, Québec.

