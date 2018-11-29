New South Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126,390 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 3.7% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Fiserv worth $138,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Argus set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $63.50 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.16. 8,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $62.76 and a 1-year high of $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $3,986,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,353,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,779,000 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

