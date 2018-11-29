New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 576,480 Shares of Flowserve Corp (FLS)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 576,480 shares during the quarter. Flowserve accounts for approximately 1.3% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Flowserve worth $46,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 36,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 367,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,107,000 after acquiring an additional 133,067 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 94,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 26,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,618,000 after acquiring an additional 25,526 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Flowserve to $50.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Flowserve from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Flowserve to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

FLS stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,421. Flowserve Corp has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $952.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

