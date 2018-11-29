Newpark Resources (NR) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on NR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Newpark Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NR stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $676.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.59. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $235.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.08 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NR. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

