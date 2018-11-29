NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) CEO Buys $287,700.00 in Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $287,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,850,289.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

H Michael Krimbill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 31st, H Michael Krimbill bought 20,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00.

NGL stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $9.69. 47,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,591. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.64). NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -229.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,525,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,301,000 after buying an additional 404,637 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,956,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,498,000 after buying an additional 643,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,744,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,437,000 after buying an additional 133,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,455,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,083,000 after buying an additional 1,049,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after buying an additional 99,982 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGL. ValuEngine cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

