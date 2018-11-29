Nick Leontidis Acquires 10,000 Shares of Cae Inc (CAE) Stock

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) insider Nick Leontidis acquired 10,000 shares of CAE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.53 per share, with a total value of C$265,300.00.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$26.43 on Thursday. Cae Inc has a 52-week low of C$21.12 and a 52-week high of C$28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.29.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

