NIKON CORP/ADR (NINOY) versus Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF) Head-To-Head Contrast

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) and Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

NIKON CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intertape Polymer Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NIKON CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Intertape Polymer Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. NIKON CORP/ADR pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NIKON CORP/ADR and Intertape Polymer Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIKON CORP/ADR $6.48 billion 0.98 $312.94 million $0.79 19.96 Intertape Polymer Group $898.13 million 0.82 $64.22 million N/A N/A

NIKON CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Intertape Polymer Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of NIKON CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NIKON CORP/ADR and Intertape Polymer Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIKON CORP/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Intertape Polymer Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NIKON CORP/ADR and Intertape Polymer Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIKON CORP/ADR 6.00% 7.55% 3.89% Intertape Polymer Group 5.97% 19.09% 6.30%

Summary

NIKON CORP/ADR beats Intertape Polymer Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NIKON CORP/ADR Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital camerasinterchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products. The Precision Equipment Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of FPD lithography systems for the production of LCD and organic light-emitting diode panels; and semiconductor lithography systems for the production of semiconductors used primarily in electronics. The Healthcare Business segment develops, manufactures, sells, and services biological microscopes, cell culture observation systems, ultra-wide field retinal imaging devices, etc. This segment also engages in the regenerative medicine contract manufacturing business. The company is also involved in the development, manufacturing, sale, and service of industrial microscopes, measuring instruments, X-ray/CT inspection systems, metrology systems, and surveying instruments' and customized products, glass, encoders, and ophthalmic lenses businesses, as well as sale of photomask substrates for FPD and optical materials.Nikon Corporation has a strategic alliance with Verily Life Sciences LLC in the field of machine learning-enabled retinal imaging. The company was formerly known as Nippon Kogaku K.K. and changed its name to Nikon Corporation in 1988. Nikon Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use. The company offers taping solutions comprise hot melt carton sealing, double-coated, filament and mop, foil, flat back, duct, electronic/electrical, natural rubber carton sealing, masking, polyethylene, water-activated, and acrylic carton sealing tapes, as well as reinforced filament and reinforced filament tapes. It also provides flexible intermediate bulk containers; membrane structure and geomembrane fabrics; stretch and shrink films; tape dispensers; fabrics; stencils; air pillows; house wraps/flashings; retail and specialty products; lumber wraps; carton sealing machines; and roof underlayment. It provides market solutions to the aerospace, automotive, industrial, and building and construction applications. In addition, the company engages in financing business. It sells its products to a range of industry/specialty distributors, retail stores, and end-users in various industries. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

