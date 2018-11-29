Nitro Price Down 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (NOX)

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded down 39% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Nitro has a market cap of $30,372.00 and approximately $729.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nitro has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One Nitro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.86 or 0.02283092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00125499 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00197895 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.28 or 0.08828501 BTC.

About Nitro

Nitro’s genesis date was October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,145,734 tokens. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nitro’s official website is www.nitro.live.

Buying and Selling Nitro

Nitro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nitro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nitro using one of the exchanges listed above.

