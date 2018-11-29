NKN Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $220,897.00 (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One NKN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network and BCEX. Over the last week, NKN has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. NKN has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and $220,897.00 worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NKN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.62 or 0.02196745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00125479 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00194623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00012260 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,868,434 tokens. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. NKN’s official website is nkn.org.

Buying and Selling NKN

NKN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NKN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.