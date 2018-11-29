Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.57

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.57 and last traded at $33.32, with a volume of 13344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBLX. TheStreet raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28.
Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $139.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.25 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 38.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.63%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBLX. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,112,000 after purchasing an additional 141,108 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 55.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NBLX)
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. The company operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.
