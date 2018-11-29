Nokia Oyj (NOK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nokia maintains a leading position in mobile and fixed network infrastructure with the industry’s most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products. Nokia facilitates its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation needed to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. The company is continuously expanding its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets. Rollouts of next-generation 5G networks are anticipated to improve market conditions significantly in 2019 and 2020. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year on an average. However, Brexit could result in higher tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade between the U.K. and the European Union, lowering its productivity.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. DNB Markets raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

NOK traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 532,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,639,830. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $6.41.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4,196.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 83,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 64.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 61,894 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,812,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 173,438 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the period. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

