Nokia Oyj (NOKIA) Given a €5.65 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €5.65 ($6.57) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cfra set a €5.90 ($6.86) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €5.60 ($6.51).

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($6.92).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

