North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Acquires Shares of 590 Boeing Co (BA)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $125,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 544.7% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $333.50 on Thursday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $266.15 and a 1 year high of $394.28. The company has a market cap of $180.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $455.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

In other Boeing news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

