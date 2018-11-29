Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Corium International Inc (CORI)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) by 30.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Corium International were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CORI. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Corium International during the second quarter worth $215,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corium International during the second quarter worth $420,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corium International by 40.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Corium International by 99.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 502,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 250,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Corium International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 654,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 31,069 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CORI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Corium International in a research note on Friday, August 10th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORI opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $459.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Corium International Inc has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $13.93.

In other Corium International news, major shareholder Holding Co Gurnet purchased 36,629,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $457,868,812.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 3,632,447 shares of Corium International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $45,478,236.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corium International Company Profile

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

