Northern Trust Corp Buys 28,478 Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,872 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,636,000 after buying an additional 162,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 158,903 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 69,856 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 87,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBI opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.48. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Philip E. Cline bought 69,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,266,294.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 164,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

