Northern Trust Corp Has $2.37 Million Stake in Orthopediatrics Corp (KIDS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.69% of Orthopediatrics worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 4.5% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 104,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 73.1% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Orthopediatrics in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orthopediatrics by 74.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 146,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $39.81.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 65.26% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Orthopediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other Orthopediatrics news, Director Kevin Unger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $33,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $321,278.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

