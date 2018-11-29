Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,507,812 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $26,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $112,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $385,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWBI. BidaskClub raised Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $18.56.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.30 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 21.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

