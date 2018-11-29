Shares of Novacyt SA (LON:NCYT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44), with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.45).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/novacyt-ncyt-sets-new-12-month-low-at-33-50.html.

About Novacyt (LON:NCYT)

Novacyt SA develops and sells diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases. The company's diagnostic products are used in liquid based cytology, oncology, microbiology, haematology, and serology testing. It offers NovaPrep, a liquid based cytology solution that is utilized in the diagnosis of cervical cancer; and clinical laboratory testing services to clinicians, healthcare providers, and patients.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.