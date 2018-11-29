Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research note published on Monday morning, www.analystratings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Cfra reissued a hold rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $45.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $58.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 81.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,742,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,943,000 after buying an additional 457,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,666,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,087,000 after buying an additional 524,371 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,797,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,410,000 after buying an additional 227,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,850,000 after buying an additional 345,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,093,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,540,000 after buying an additional 45,725 shares in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

