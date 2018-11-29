Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 97.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243,618 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2,191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,095,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,488 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,727,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,213,000 after purchasing an additional 900,523 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 657,294 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after acquiring an additional 551,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,927,000. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nutanix news, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $771,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $336,904.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,629. Company insiders own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.65.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 0.65. Nutanix Inc has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $64.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $313.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.21 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 94.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

