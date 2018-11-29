NV5 Global (NVEE) Given a $110.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Maxim Group set a $110.00 price objective on NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded NV5 Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on NV5 Global from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $71.25 on Monday. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $96.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $862.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $95,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $729,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 246,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,000,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2,003.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

