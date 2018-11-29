NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Stake Decreased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,513 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 20,701 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $144,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,433 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,594,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,512,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,748 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,222,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,000,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,800,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,531,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.01. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $133.31 and a twelve month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 51.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total transaction of $26,281,949.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total transaction of $3,082,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,482 shares in the company, valued at $79,222,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.34.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

