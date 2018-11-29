NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,967 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 28.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 233,384 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $19,954,000 after acquiring an additional 51,214 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 25.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 235.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,689 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 907.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,650 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $83.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $69.72 and a fifty-two week high of $125.93.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 28.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

