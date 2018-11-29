NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/nxt-energy-solutions-sfd-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-44.html.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:SFD)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.