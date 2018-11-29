O Shares FTSE Asia Pacific Quality Dividend ETF (OASI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

O Shares FTSE Asia Pacific Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OASI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1064 per share on Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of OASI stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $26.73. 29 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020. O Shares FTSE Asia Pacific Quality Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

