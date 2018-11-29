Obsidian Market Capitalization Reaches $48,054.00 (ODN)

Obsidian (CURRENCY:ODN) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Obsidian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Obsidian has a market capitalization of $48,054.00 and $199.00 worth of Obsidian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Obsidian has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Obsidian alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00019564 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00037320 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00051821 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.53 or 0.02094647 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Obsidian

Obsidian (CRYPTO:ODN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Obsidian’s total supply is 98,150,866 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Obsidian’s official Twitter account is @ObsidianCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Obsidian is obsidianplatform.com. The Reddit community for Obsidian is /r/ObsidianProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Obsidian

Obsidian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obsidian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obsidian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obsidian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obsidian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obsidian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.