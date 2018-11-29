Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OXY. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. National Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,604,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,178. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

