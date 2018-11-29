OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $69.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 90,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

