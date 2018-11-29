Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.37.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $288.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John W. Swygert sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.84, for a total transaction of $4,264,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $821,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,337 shares of company stock valued at $38,781,701 over the last ninety days. 20.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,317,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,649,000 after purchasing an additional 502,892 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 310,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,727,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,427,000 after purchasing an additional 259,631 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 754,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after purchasing an additional 169,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 551.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 186,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 157,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

