Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.58

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.58 and last traded at $36.55, with a volume of 94055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. MED started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Michael Ritz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $390,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (NYSE:OHI)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

