On Deck Capital (ONDK) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 27,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 906,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

ONDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $12.00 price target on On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded On Deck Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

The stock has a market cap of $535.08 million, a PE ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 29.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.32 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Hartwig sold 105,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $878,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 431.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Deck Capital Company Profile (NYSE:ONDK)

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

