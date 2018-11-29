On The Beach Group PLC (OTB) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.20 Per Share

On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This is an increase from On The Beach Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON OTB opened at GBX 415 ($5.42) on Thursday. On The Beach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 600 ($7.84).

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 20.80 ($0.27) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on On The Beach Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 663 ($8.66) price objective on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

On The Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of package holidays to short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom. It also provides its services through eBeach.se Website in Sweden, as well as through eBeach.no Website in Norway.

