Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 4,300 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,654 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,470,038 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,560,915,000 after purchasing an additional 510,107 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,916,616 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $714,845,000 after purchasing an additional 720,829 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,927,502 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $321,569,000 after purchasing an additional 82,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,309,431 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $345,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,579,054 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $168,309,000 after purchasing an additional 416,092 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $3,375,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total transaction of $133,778.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,419 shares in the company, valued at $109,475.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $91.19 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.27 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $746.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

