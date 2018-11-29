Ooma (OOMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $32.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.74 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. Ooma’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

OOMA traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 89,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,397. Ooma has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $266.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OOMA. William Blair upgraded Ooma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Ooma from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ooma in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ooma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,000 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 11,064 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $157,219.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,346 shares of company stock valued at $900,023. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 7,344.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the third quarter worth $168,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the third quarter worth $183,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the third quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

