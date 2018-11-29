Open Text Corp (OTEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

OTEX stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.08. 26,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,079. Open Text has a one year low of $31.98 and a one year high of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Open Text will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1518 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,558,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after buying an additional 225,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 176.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after buying an additional 729,774 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,491,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 95.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,496,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,101,000 after buying an additional 54,105 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

