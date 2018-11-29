OptiNose (OPTN) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for OptiNose’s FY2018 earnings at ($2.98) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on shares of OptiNose and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of OptiNose from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Get OptiNose alerts:

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $352.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 10.13. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OptiNose will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 50,058 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 170,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,903,000 after purchasing an additional 768,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 1,054.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 162,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.