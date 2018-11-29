Orange SA (ORAN) Plans Semiannual Dividend of $0.34

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) declared a semiannual dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3399 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Orange’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.29.

Orange has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years. Orange has a payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Orange to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Orange from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/orange-sa-oran-plans-semiannual-dividend-of-0-34.html.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.